Rovin Capital UT ADV Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 237,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.20. The stock had a trading volume of 99,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,496. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.