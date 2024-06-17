Rovin Capital UT ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,299 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,324 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,306,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,393,000 after buying an additional 1,690,837 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,928.2% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,322,000 after buying an additional 1,443,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,911,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,853,000 after buying an additional 1,097,655 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.82. 7,003,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,235,954. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $82.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average of $77.23.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

