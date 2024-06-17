Rovin Capital UT ADV Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Rovin Capital UT ADV decreased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. American Trust increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 1,986,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,410,000 after acquiring an additional 875,601 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,514,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,304,000 after acquiring an additional 715,487 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,154,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,527,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,702,000 after purchasing an additional 518,671 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.52. 638,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,817. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

