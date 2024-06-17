Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Rovin Capital UT ADV decreased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IMCG traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $67.52. 35,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,506. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.50. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $70.85. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

