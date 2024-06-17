Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $516,000 Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Kellanova by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Kellanova by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kellanova by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $4,461,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,153,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,478,134.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total value of $4,461,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,153,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,478,134.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,754,708 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

Kellanova Price Performance

NYSE:K traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.79. 704,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,149. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.56. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $68.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.90%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

