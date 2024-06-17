Rovin Capital UT ADV Increases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.75.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.82. 448,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $147.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.89.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

