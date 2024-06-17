Rovin Capital UT ADV Invests $409,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232 in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.78. 660,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,995. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.77 and its 200 day moving average is $138.77. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $201.56. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.99, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.75.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

