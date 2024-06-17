Rovin Capital UT ADV Lowers Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Rovin Capital UT ADV reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,863 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornell University purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,118 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,012,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,006,000 after buying an additional 744,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $81.55. 419,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,118,797. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $82.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.63.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2621 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

