Rovin Capital UT ADV Purchases 1,333 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,239 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 25,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 222,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after acquiring an additional 40,969 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.74. 1,120,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,643,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.36. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $60.87.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

