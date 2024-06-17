Rovin Capital UT ADV Purchases 25,738 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,738 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 459,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after purchasing an additional 124,546 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,174,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 129,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.48. 366,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,519. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $29.21.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1562 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.