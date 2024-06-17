Rovin Capital UT ADV Raises Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Waters were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Waters alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Waters by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waters

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WAT

Waters Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WAT stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $294.01. 233,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $367.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The business had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.