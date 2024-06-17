Rovin Capital UT ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lowered its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,605 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 6.1% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $13,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
QQQM stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $197.86. 631,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $197.95.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
