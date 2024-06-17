Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 1,125 Shares of Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV trimmed its stake in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Davis Select International ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Davis Select International ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Davis Select International ETF by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in Davis Select International ETF by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 18,068 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Davis Select International ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Davis Select International ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 26,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Davis Select International ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 598,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after buying an additional 99,886 shares in the last quarter.

Davis Select International ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DINT stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.22. The stock had a trading volume of 19,713 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04. The company has a market cap of $173.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Davis Select International ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.