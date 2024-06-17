Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 1,237 Shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Rovin Capital UT ADV decreased its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned approximately 0.78% of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CEFS. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,830,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 332,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 47,558 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 46,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 29,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the 4th quarter worth $447,000.

CEFS traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.86. 28,144 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The company has a market cap of $192.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th.

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

