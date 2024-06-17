Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 5,347 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Rovin Capital UT ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,347 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.19. 93,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,085. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $105.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.05. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

