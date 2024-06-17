Rovin Capital UT ADV Takes $4.27 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after buying an additional 199,686 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $87.54. The stock had a trading volume of 279,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.34. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.27 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.4205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.