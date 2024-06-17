Rovin Capital UT ADV Takes $4.27 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after buying an additional 199,686 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $87.54. The stock had a trading volume of 279,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.34. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.27 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
