Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Receives $45.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.57.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Rubrik
Rubrik Trading Up 4.5 %
About Rubrik
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rubrik
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.