Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Receives $45.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

Get Rubrik alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rubrik

Rubrik Trading Up 4.5 %

About Rubrik

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $32.50 on Friday. Rubrik has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

(Get Free Report

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.