Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total value of $4,644,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,101,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,056,645,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total transaction of $4,644,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,101,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,056,645,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 634,670 shares of company stock worth $178,310,008. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM stock traded down $3.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $228.59. 3,623,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,704,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.27. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $221.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

