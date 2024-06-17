SALT Trading Down 17.6% This Week (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 17th. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $3,187.26 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011943 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00009573 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,335.67 or 0.99900238 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012589 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005106 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00087963 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01880929 USD and is down -4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,221.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

