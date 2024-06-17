Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,983 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 5.2% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,015,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,558.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,631,000 after purchasing an additional 346,965 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,366. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.22. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $100.91.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

