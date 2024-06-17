Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a report released on Wednesday, June 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.97. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $12.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.95 EPS.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STLD. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $120.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $151.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,745,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,604,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,295,000 after buying an additional 152,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,612,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,105,000 after acquiring an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,024,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,118,000 after acquiring an additional 122,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,014,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

