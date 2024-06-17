Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Vistra Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:VST)

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Vistra in a report issued on Thursday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.14. The consensus estimate for Vistra’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2025 earnings at $6.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.74 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $11.29 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $14.02 EPS.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VST. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST opened at $87.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vistra has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.75.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 52.76%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

