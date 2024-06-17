Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Down to $10.91

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.91, but opened at $10.64. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 10,883 shares trading hands.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASAI

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Down 3.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 1.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after acquiring an additional 63,227 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 403,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 90,256 shares in the last quarter. 8.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sendas Distribuidora

(Get Free Report)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.