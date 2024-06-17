Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Gap Up to $69.72

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $69.72, but opened at $71.28. Shift4 Payments shares last traded at $71.23, with a volume of 66,967 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.53.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.55 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,696.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 39,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,506,205.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 621,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,830,446.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,696.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 34.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,451,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,031,000 after acquiring an additional 881,216 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,945,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,936,000 after acquiring an additional 601,749 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,083,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,852,000 after acquiring an additional 57,466 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 21.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,434,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,803,000 after acquiring an additional 255,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 72.8% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,333,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,088,000 after acquiring an additional 561,707 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

