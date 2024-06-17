Short Interest in Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF) Grows By 11.0%

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,119,700 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the May 15th total of 5,515,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,824.8 days.
Aker BP ASA Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AKRBF opened at $24.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84. Aker BP ASA has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $30.37.
About Aker BP ASA
