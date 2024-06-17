Short Interest in Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF) Grows By 11.0%

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,119,700 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the May 15th total of 5,515,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,824.8 days.

Get Aker BP ASA alerts:

Aker BP ASA Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKRBF opened at $24.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84. Aker BP ASA has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $30.37.

About Aker BP ASA

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Aker BP ASA explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It operates Alvheim, Edvard Grieg, Ivar Aasen, Valhall, Skarv and Ula fields. The company was formerly known as Det norske oljeselskap ASA and changed its name to Aker BP ASA in October 2016. Aker BP ASA was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.