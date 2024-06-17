Short Interest in Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Rises By 31.5%

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,356,700 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the May 15th total of 1,792,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.9 days.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS AKCCF opened at $0.66 on Monday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Company Profile

Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

