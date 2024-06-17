Short Interest in Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Rises By 31.5%

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,356,700 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the May 15th total of 1,792,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.9 days.
Aker Carbon Capture ASA Price Performance
OTCMKTS AKCCF opened at $0.66 on Monday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86.
Aker Carbon Capture ASA Company Profile
