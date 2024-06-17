Short Interest in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Rises By 10.1%

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the May 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 448,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLCO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bausch + Lomb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLCO. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 478.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 72,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BLCO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,243. Bausch + Lomb has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. Bausch + Lomb’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

See Also

