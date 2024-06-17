Short Interest in Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Declines By 13.8%

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the May 15th total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days.
Canfor Stock Performance
Shares of CFPZF stock remained flat at $10.82 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,759. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.97. Canfor has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $18.07.
Canfor Company Profile
