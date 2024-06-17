Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Rises By 11.2%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,900 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the May 15th total of 170,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE ETY opened at $14.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $14.07.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
