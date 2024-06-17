Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Rises By 11.2%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,900 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the May 15th total of 170,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE ETY opened at $14.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $14.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 113,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 75,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

