Short Interest in Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF) Rises By 11.1%

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Exxaro Resources Stock Up 3.4 %

OTCMKTS EXXAF opened at $9.64 on Monday. Exxaro Resources has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94.

Exxaro Resources Company Profile

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, and renewable energy businesses in South Africa, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms.

