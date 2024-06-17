Short Interest in Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF) Rises By 11.1%

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.
Exxaro Resources Stock Up 3.4 %
OTCMKTS EXXAF opened at $9.64 on Monday. Exxaro Resources has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94.
Exxaro Resources Company Profile
