Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Increases By 33.3%

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYC opened at $65.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $266.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.19. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $67.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FYC. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 28.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000.

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

