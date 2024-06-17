Short Interest in George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Increases By 22.4%

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 502,300 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 410,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 109.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WNGRF opened at $137.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.54. George Weston has a 12-month low of $100.11 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 2.20%.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

