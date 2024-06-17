Short Interest in Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Expands By 15.5%

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the May 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Imperial Brands Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMBBY traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.48. 86,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,970. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.49. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Imperial Brands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2752 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

