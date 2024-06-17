Short Interest in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Grows By 30.4%

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,300 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the May 15th total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Integra Resources stock. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,057,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Integra Resources accounts for approximately 5.3% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC owned approximately 10.25% of Integra Resources worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

ITRG stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. Integra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Integra Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that Integra Resources will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

