Short Interest in Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Grows By 11.3%

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the May 15th total of 6,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 708,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

IVVD opened at $1.58 on Monday. Invivyd has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $188.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. As a group, analysts predict that Invivyd will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IVVD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Invivyd from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Invivyd in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Invivyd from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

In other Invivyd news, Director Terrance Mcguire sold 112,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $186,552.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,688,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,782,211.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVVD. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invivyd during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Invivyd during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invivyd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invivyd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 435,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 77,603 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

