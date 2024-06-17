Short Interest in Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF) Declines By 11.2%

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the May 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 158.0 days.
Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Price Performance
JRFIF stock remained flat at $581.57 during trading on Monday. Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment has a 1 year low of $581.57 and a 1 year high of $692.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $632.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $653.01.
Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Buy, Sell, or Hold: What to Do with AMC Entertainment Stock?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Is the Disney Stock Sell-Off a Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.