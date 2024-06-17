Short Interest in Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF) Declines By 11.2%

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the May 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 158.0 days.

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Price Performance

JRFIF stock remained flat at $581.57 during trading on Monday. Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment has a 1 year low of $581.57 and a 1 year high of $692.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $632.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $653.01.

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Company Profile

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation (JMF) has been listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Section on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Securities code: 8953) as Japan Retail Fund in March 2002. It was the first investment corporation in Japan to specifically target retail property assets.

