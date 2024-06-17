Short Interest in KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Grows By 27.9%

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,300 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the May 15th total of 224,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,873.0 days.

KGHM Polska Miedz Stock Performance

Shares of KGHM Polska Miedz stock remained flat at $38.89 during trading hours on Monday. KGHM Polska Miedz has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70.

About KGHM Polska Miedz

KGHM Polska Miedz SA engages in the production and sale of copper, precious metals, and non-ferrous metals in Poland and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, wire rods, Cu-Ofe and Cu-Ag wires, and granule products; silver and gold; molybdenum; ammonium perrhenate, metallic rhenium, and rhenium powder; and lead, sulphuric acid, copper and nickel sulphate, and selenium products, as well as platinum, palladium, and rock salt.

