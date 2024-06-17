Short Interest in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Drops By 17.6%

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the May 15th total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 515,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

NASDAQ:LRMR traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $13.68.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRMR. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

LRMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

