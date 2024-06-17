Short Interest in Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL) Decreases By 16.9%

Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the May 15th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 544,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NXL traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 136,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,233. The company has a market cap of $6.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 5.17. Nexalin Technology has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80.

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Nexalin Technology had a negative return on equity of 154.84% and a negative net margin of 3,088.12%.

Nexalin Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. The company designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, alzheimer's disease, and dementia.

