Short Interest in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Decreases By 18.6%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the May 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PGY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.94.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

In related news, President Sanjiv Das bought 22,727 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $240,224.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 22,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $240,224.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avi Zeevi bought 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,656 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $369,039.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 194,807 shares of company stock worth $2,012,373.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter worth $38,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the first quarter valued at $188,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PGY traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $12.00. 312,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,582. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pagaya Technologies has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 6.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.39.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.45 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

Featured Articles

