Short Interest in Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETA) Decreases By 17.5%

Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quetta Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QETA. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quetta Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $6,462,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quetta Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,292,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Quetta Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,218,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quetta Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,640,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quetta Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Quetta Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of QETA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,778. Quetta Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.27.

About Quetta Acquisition

Quetta Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on financial technology sector in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

