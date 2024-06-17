Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Drops By 18.2%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $67.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.38. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.8044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Temenos’s previous dividend of $0.71.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

