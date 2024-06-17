Short Interest in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Rises By 22.1%

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the May 15th total of 859,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Unicycive Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UNCY opened at $0.65 on Monday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts predict that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on UNCY. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,594,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,985,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics by 70.5% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,462 shares during the last quarter. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

Featured Stories

