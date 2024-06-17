Short Interest in United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA) Expands By 23.4%

United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,100 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the May 15th total of 128,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Maritime

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United Maritime stock. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor OS LLC owned about 0.25% of United Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Maritime Price Performance

United Maritime stock opened at 2.57 on Monday. United Maritime has a 12-month low of 2.01 and a 12-month high of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

United Maritime Announces Dividend

United Maritime ( NASDAQ:USEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Maritime had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of 10.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. United Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

United Maritime Company Profile

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, offers seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels comprising three Panamax, three Capesize, and two Kamsarmax vessels with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 922,054 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

