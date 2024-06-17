Short Interest in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Expands By 22.4%

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

NASDAQ PPH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,050. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52 week low of $74.05 and a 52 week high of $92.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.79. The company has a market capitalization of $544.10 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 2,343.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

