Short Interest in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Decreases By 16.8%

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the May 15th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.31. 6,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,930. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $6.27.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

In related news, CFO William Patrick Bradley III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $27,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,465.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 1,380.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 31,470 shares during the period. 47.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

