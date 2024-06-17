Short Interest in West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) Drops By 20.2%

West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,838,500 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the May 15th total of 31,124,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
West China Cement Stock Up 150.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:WCHNF opened at $0.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. West China Cement has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.15.
West China Cement Company Profile
