Short Interest in West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) Drops By 20.2%

West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,838,500 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the May 15th total of 31,124,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Get West China Cement alerts:

West China Cement Stock Up 150.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WCHNF opened at $0.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. West China Cement has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

West China Cement Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

West China Cement Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement and cement products in the People's Republic of China. It sells cement under the Yao Bai and Yaobaishuini names. The company's products are used in the construction of infrastructure projects, such as highways, railways, bridges, hydroelectric power stations, and water conservancy and water transfer projects, as well as housing and social infrastructure projects.

Receive News & Ratings for West China Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West China Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.