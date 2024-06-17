Short Interest in Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Increases By 19.9%

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,628,100 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the May 15th total of 8,861,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,125.9 days.
Wharf Real Estate Investment Trading Down 21.8 %
Wharf Real Estate Investment stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $5.41.
Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wharf Real Estate Investment
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.