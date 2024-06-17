Short Interest in Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Increases By 19.9%

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,628,100 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the May 15th total of 8,861,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,125.9 days.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Trading Down 21.8 %

Wharf Real Estate Investment stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $5.41.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, owns, and operates properties and hotels in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through four segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, Hotel, and Investment segments.

