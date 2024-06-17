Sidoti Csr Comments on Vera Bradley, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRA)

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Vera Bradley in a research report issued on Thursday, June 13th. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Vera Bradley’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Vera Bradley Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VRA opened at $6.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $8.35.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.76 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

Institutional Trading of Vera Bradley

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 17.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 151,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,345,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 87.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,523 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 35.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 127,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 33,306 shares during the period. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.