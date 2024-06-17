Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the May 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Get Sika alerts:

Sika Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $28.70 on Monday. Sika has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $32.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.35.

Sika Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1626 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and grouts, systems for under-tile waterproofing, sound reduction, renders, and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls, as well as exterior insulation finishing systems; admixtures and additives for concrete, cement, and mortar production; and flat roofing systems, including flexible sheets and liquid-applied membranes under the Sika Sarnafil brand, as well as vapor control layers, adhesives, insulation, fixation, roof drainages, leak monitoring and detection systems, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.